Man sleeping in car with guns on UNC-Chapel Hill campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Police at a North Carolina university arrested a man who a security officer found on campus sleeping inside a car with multiple firearms.

News outlets report police at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill charged 39-year-old Joseph John Radomski of Burlington with felony possession of weapons on school property.

- Advertisement -

A police report shows Radomski had a semi-automatic rifle, a bolt action rifle, four other firearms, at least 17 rounds of ammunition in his car, plus a knife and a machete.

According to the school, a UNC Hospitals security officer found Radomski early Tuesday morning. It’s not known if he has an attorney.