More children having issues with worsening eyesight due to increased screen time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —After a year of increased screen time from remote learning during the pandemic, a local doctor is beginning to see the negative effects on children’s eyesight.

Over this past year, many students relied heavily on technology as they learned remotely, turning to laptops, tablets, and cellphones to help. Wilmington optometrist Dr. Tiffany Jackson says children who have had an increase in screen time are having more issues with their eyesight.

“In a recent survey, 70% of parents have said that they feel that their children are now spending more than four hours on digital devices and for a lot of children that means that they’re getting more items eye strain, more eye fatigue , dryness, sometimes focusing trouble, where we have to go ahead and use a bifocal on some of those children as well,” said Dr. Tiffany Jackson, Front Street Optometric Care.

One parent says he’s not surprised to hear that more children are needing their vision corrected because of devices.

“I had pretty terrible vision as a kid, I had a zero batting average my first time playing baseball, because I needed glasses. So, definitely something I’m concerned about with my kids, we try to limit screen time a whole lot. We give them a basic 30 minutes when they wake up from their nap time, and it’s on a tv, not a tablet or anything like that,” said Mackie King, parent.

One mother, who is also a teacher, said she has noticed her children, and students’ eyesight being impacted by the additional screen time.

“As students are coming in we are seeing that change, where it’s a little harder to see the board. You know, things like that, and with my own children, I do see it, and so I feel like those limits of screen time are definitely necessary to help with their vision,” said Lauren Applewhite, parent.

Dr. Jackson says lack of activity is also likely to blame for reduced eye strength.

“For a lot of these kids, they were used to being able to move around, and get up get down, that also meant that their eyes were, their auto focus in their eyes was re-zooming from distance to up close. So, some of these kids, because of their accommodative issues we’re finding that they’re muscles are just really locking now that they’re spending so much time on a screen,” said Dr. Jackson.

Dr. Jackson says some warning signs parents can look for are increased squinting, blinking, rubbing of eyes, red eyes, and issues focusing.