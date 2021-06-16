Man charged in Bladen County fatal motorcycle crash

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — An elderly man is facing charges following a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist Tuesday night in Bladen County.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. at the Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department at 12717 NC Highway 41 East in Harrells.

- Advertisement -

According to Trooper J.C. Waldrop with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the motorcycle collided with a pickup.

Waldrop said Henry Howell, of Harrells, was driving the Toyota and traveling eastbound on Highway 41. The state trooper says the 82-year-old driver turned into the path of the motorcyclist.

Derrick Highsmith, of Harrells, was thrown from the motorcycle. The 40 year old died at the scene.

Howell suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital.

Waldrop says after consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, Howell was cited with misdemeanor death by a vehicle and failure to yield.

Highsmith was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and speed was not a factor.