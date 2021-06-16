New non-fiction feature film being shot in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – A new movie has begun filming right here in the Cape Fear, and WWAY got a sneak peek at the production.

“Hope of Escape” follows the story of William and Cornelia Gould, as they plan their escape from slavery in Wilmington. Crews set up behind The George restaurant in downtown Wilmington to film scenes right on the dock, with locals coming by to watch the production in person.

Amy Gerber, the director and writer for “Hope of Escape” says this story is a personal one for her. “My great great grandfather was William B. Gould. He was a mason and plaster worker at the Bellamy Mansion, and we’ve known in my family for a long time about what he did here in Wilmington and his escape.” Gerber adds “It’s my job now as a filmmaker to also fill in the story of Cornelia Gould, who was his to-be wife after the escaped Wilmington.”

Gerber also says that shooting in Wilmington has been one of the best experiences she’s has in her career.

If you would like to learn more about Hope of Escape, you can visit hopeofescape.com.