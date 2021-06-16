Parole granted for man convicted of murder in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man currently serving a life sentence for murder in Brunswick County is getting out of prison.

The NC Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission has approved the parole of George Larrimore.

In 1992, George D. Larrimore was sentenced to life plus 30 years for the murder of Cecil Edwards of Chadbourn.

According to Brunswick Beacon news archives, Larrimore gave Daniel Ray McMillian $900 and a gun to kill Edwards.

McMillian was spared the death penalty in exchange for testifying. He later died in prison.

The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes

committed on or after October 1, 1994. However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.