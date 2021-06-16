‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks

GENEVA (AP) – With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have plunged into hours of face-to-face talks at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion.

It’s a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders say relations between their countries are at an all-time low.

Biden called it a discussion between “two great powers” and said it was “always better to meet face to face.”

Putin said he hoped the talks would be “productive.”

The talks in a book-lined room had a somewhat awkward beginning – both men appeared to avoid looking directly at each other during a brief and chaotic photo opportunity before a scrum of jostling reporters.