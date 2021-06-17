Carolina Beach boardwalk amusement rides have officially opened to the public

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The amusement rides on the Carolina Beach boardwalk are officially up and running for the summer season.

Yesterday was opening night, with rides beginning at 6 pm. The rides officially returning after being closed last year due to the pandemic. Initially scheduled to open on memorial day, the opening was delayed for safety checks. Now that they are welcoming guests, many people on the boardwalk say they are eager to ride.

“I’m very excited, it’s been a while since they’ve been back. COVID’s messed a lot of things up. It’s messed with a lot of fun outdoor activities, and for them to be bringing this back, is definitely a blessing today,” said Jayce Ritter, beachgoer.

The rides open Monday to Friday evening from 6 pm to 11 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays, they’re open from 2 pm to 11 pm.