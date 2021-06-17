Lanes to close temporarily on Oleander Drive near Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of Oleander Drive at Hawthorne Road will be temporarily closed this weekend and early next week for a sewer repair in the area.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, the eastbound right-turn lane and righthand thru-lane of Oleander Drive will be closed at the intersection with Hawthorne Road. Eastbound traffic will be shifted into the lefthand thru-lane.

- Advertisement -

Westbound traffic on Oleander Drive will not be impacted, but turns onto Hawthorne Road will not be possible.

Both lanes of Oleander Drive will remain open at the intersection with Independence Boulevard.

Hawthorne Road will be closed to all traffic at the intersection. Drivers on Hawthorne Road can detour using Mayfaire Drive and Live Oak Parkway.

The repair work will occur around-the-clock and is expected to last through Tuesday, June 22.