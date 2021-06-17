North Carolina police officer’s child dies in shooting

ELON, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say the child of a police officer has been killed in what is being called an accidental shooting.

News outlets report Guilford County sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home in Whitsett on Wednesday in response to a shooting.

The victim was identified by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office as the child of an Elon police officer who was not at home at the time of the shooting.

The child died at a local hospital. Elon Police Chief Kelly Blackwater says the unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave as the sheriff’s office investigates the incident.

