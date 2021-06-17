Orlando Jones celebrating Juneteenth and Father’s Day in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — TV star and comedian Orlando Jones is hosting the Port City Comedy Jam Juneteenth Celebration Saturday in Wilmington.

Jones says it is a day long celebration with multiple vendors, food, entertainment, and fun for the whole family. The day ends with two comedy shows.

“An incredible celebration for what we think is an incredible holiday,” Jones says, “with some pretty amazing people.”

It is also an inclusive holiday according to Jones. “When I think of Juneteenth I really think of it as a community celebration that celebrates everyone, not just blacks. It was not just black people fighting for the abolition of slavery.”

The fun kicks off at 11 a.m. at Front Street Market at 604 W. Front Street in Wilmington. The vendor fair ends at 7 p.m. with comedy shows at 8 and 10:15 p.m..

Visit the fair for free and click here for show tickets and more information.