Red Cross issues urgent appeal for donations during “severe” blood shortage

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The American Red Cross of the Cape Fear Area is sending out a plea for more blood donations, now that the summer travel season is in full swing.

Executive Director James Jarvis told WWAY news, there’s a severe shortage in the national and local blood supply. The last time the Red Cross issued an appeal like this was last spring, early in the global pandemic.

“Our inventories have remained generally stable since then,” Jarvis said, “but are now again at severe low levels due to increased demand for blood (with elective surgeries, car accidents, traumas of various types, and organ transplants on the rise).”

Potential donors can get more information on upcoming blood drives, or make a private appointment, by visiting https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/eastern-north-carolina/ways-to-donate.html