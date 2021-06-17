Sampson Co. Sheriff: Man shot by police chief sexually abused woman, held her against her will

NEWTON GROVE, NC (WTVD) — The North Carolina State Bureau of investigation on Thursday identified the suspect who was shot by the Newton Grove police chief on Tuesday.

The SBI identified the man as 48-year-old Michael Almer Rich of Clinton. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual offense, breaking and entering, and possession of a firearm by felon.

Also on Thursday the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said that the investigation revealed that Rich went into victim’s home without permission and forcibly committed sexual acts on her.

