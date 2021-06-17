Town of Leland votes to annex new development, finalizes merger with H2GO

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer, H2GO and the Town of Leland taking the final step to consolidate their water and wastewater utilities.

On Thursday, Leland Town Council approved a resolution to transfer property and assign easements to H2GO. The partnership was first announced back in March.

The goal is to “gain efficiencies in operations, enhance financial sustainability, reduce redundancies and overlaps and improve customer service,” according to the town.

Town council and staff refused to comment following the vote.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the town voted in favor of annexing a proposed 90-acre housing development.

The proposed Demarest Park development is off highway 17 right outside Leland town limits. That area is now part of the town.

According to town documents, the plot of land will be split into 329 lots with the first phase of construction including about 90 homes.

The annexation will not affect existing taxpayers. Town leaders also refused to comment on the decision.