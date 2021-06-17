UNCW program hopes to connect Wilmington residents with international students

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —UNCW is looking to connect its international students with local residents, in an effort to add more comfort to the college experience.

The “Friendship Families” program pairs Wilmington residents and families with incoming international students to help ease their transition to campus.

- Advertisement -

The students do not live with the hosts, but hosts provide students an opportunity to engage with American culture outside of campus, develop meaningful connections, and possibly life-long relationships.

“I think especially with this past year and a half, with no travel. It’s a wonderful way to, you know, meet with students and learn about their cultures. I think it’s fantastic,” said Dr. Jennifer Fernandez-Villa, Office of International Students & Scholars director.

Students from more than 80 different countries will be taking part in the program this semester. UNCW is accepting applications for Wilmington residents interested in hosting until August 1.