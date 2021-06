EDEN, N.C. (WTVD) — Three people are dead and two others are still missing after a group of tubers went over a Duke Energy dam along the Dan River in Eden, authorities said.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office said nine people went tubing Wednesday evening on the Dan River but at some point, several of the tubes came untied and some floated over the Duke Energy dam around 7 p.m.

