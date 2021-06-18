Alex Bowman inks 2-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Alex Bowman has received a two-year contract extension from Hendrick Motorsports.

The timing of the extension celebrates NASCAR’s return to Nashville and sponsor Ally’s support of the first Cup Series race in the area in 37 years.

Bowman was extended through the 2023 season to align with Ally’s commitment to the No. 48 Chevrolet.

Bowman is in his fourth season with Hendrick and has a career-high two wins this season as he heads into Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Ally has a multi-year deal as title sponsor for the Cup race.