Boat lands big marlin, big check in North Carolina tourney

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) – One big marlin meant one big check for a boat entered in an annual tournament on the North Carolina coast.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports Natural, which is based in Beaufort, had to wait out a thunderstorm before learning Jonathan Fulcher had landed a 521.6-pound marlin, which was good for nearly $829,000 in prize money at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

The victory was earned in the tournament’s Fabulous Fisherman’s prize.

Of the 270 participants, only 159 went offshore on Tuesday. Among the boats entered in the tournament is Catch 23, which belongs to Michael Jordan.