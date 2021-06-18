Brilliant Beautiful Women ready to empower women on Juneteenth

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Brilliant Beautiful Women is a community organization looking to bring all women together. Founder Arrial Gore says her goal is for women of any size, race, background, or sexual orientation to come together to raise all women up.

Brilliant Beautiful Women will be at Portia Hines Park in Wilmington on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. The event is from 9am – 9 pm at 400 N. 10th Street and will feature a day of events and vendors.

Brilliant Beautiful Women “is about women’s empowerment, it’s to encourage all women of all walks of life,” Gore says, “and to bring togetherness.”

There is an array of shirt styles and sizes. Ten percent of all purchases goes to the Lupus Foundation.

Gore holds pop-up shops throughout the area. For more information on Saturday’s event and to get your own shirt click here.