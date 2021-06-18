Carolina’s Brind’Amour wins NHL Coach of the Year

(AP) — Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour has won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year after leading the Hurricanes to their third consecutive playoff appearance.

Brind’Amour signed a three-year extension with the club hours earlier. The new contract comes a little more than a week after the Hurricanes were eliminated by reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay in the second round.

Brind’Amour helped Carolina end a nine-season playoff drought after taking over in 2018. This season marked the first time the franchise had made three playoff trips in a row since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.