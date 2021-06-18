Homeruns hit an all-time high in College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Home runs have defined the NCAA baseball tournament so far.

A total of 381 have been hit in 123 games. That’s the highest total through super regionals since at least 2005.

History says it’s unlikely homers will come at the same rate once the College World Series begins at TD Ameritrade Park for the College World Series beginning Saturday.

Coaches know their teams will need to be versatile offensively. Division I Baseball Committee chairman Jeff Altier says he expects plenty of homers. He says the college game has become similar to pro ball with batters swinging for fences every at-bat.