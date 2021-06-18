Columbus County K-9’s getting protective body armor thanks to a generous donor

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Patrol will be getting a ballistic body armor thanks to generous donor.

When a donor recently learned about the passing of a NC law enforcement agency’s K-9 from a gun shot wound, the person wanted to make a donation to protect the K-9’s in their jurisdiction.

The donor made it clear to the sheriff’s office they wanted to provide for the best protection for the K-9s and not the cheapest vests available.

The sheriff’s office K-9s, “Cooper” and “Gunny,” were fitted for vests on Wednesday, June 9.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said the dogs’ vests were rated at the same level of protection that the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office deputies use while on duty.

“Ballistic body armor protects the canines by shielding their vital organs from bullets,” said Sheriff Jody Greene. “These vests can absorb the impact of any attack, including being stabbed, falling debris and traffic accidents.”

K-9’s Cooper and Gunny have assisted with a number of investigations. These vests will protect them for the next five years.

“Having this peace of mind, is priceless,” Greene said. “To our anonymous donor, we thank you for your generosity and loving our K-9s like they are your own.”