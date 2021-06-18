Man walks more than 800 miles for congressional term limits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One man is going the extra mile to push for congressional change.

Tim “Izzy” Israel is 800 miles into his walk across America to promote congressional term limits.

Israel stopped in Wilmington today. He started his journey in Key West, Florida and plans to end it in Washington state.

Izzy explained without congressional term limits, he loses faith in the legislative process.

“I don’t think anyone could not be corruptible over a certain amount of time,” said Israel. “When you say term limits for me, you can’t be reelected and indefinitely making laws.”

Izzy believes that no term limits means no accountability. The 3,600 mile cross-country trek is called “Where Izzy?”.