Pender County Tourism launches its new African-American Heritage Trail on Juneteenth weekend

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Pender County Tourism is launching a new project this Juneteenth weekend, highlighting African American heritage.

The Pender County African-American Heritage Trail was officially launched today. It includes historical sites like the Canetuck Rosenwald School, which is now the Canetuck Community Center, Manhollow Missionary Baptist Church, and Poplar Grove Plantation.

The goal is to highlight the history and contributions of African-Americans in Pender County. Information for the trail has been published by Pender County Tourism, and will be an ongoing project.