Southport Plein Arts Festival to feature live music, art and more

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — More than 50 artists will be heading to Brunswick County to take part in the Southport Plein Air Festival this weekend.

Hosted by Up Your Arts and the City of Southport, the 2-day event is an outdoor painting festival.

“Artists come into town and literally paint the town including the landmarks and other things on canvas,” said Up Your Arts Organizer Ken Schnedetz.

The public will be able to walk around town and talk with artists while they’re painting.

The event kicks off Friday, June 18, at 3 p.m. featuring live music, art displays, painting demonstrations and food.

There will be a benefit concert by the The Back Porch Rockers at Franklin Square Park from 6 – 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the main attraction will be the artists painting around the town. “Kids Plein Air” will take place between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Keziah Park. Children will be able to paint their own creation and a paint a square on the “Tree of Life” mural.

Storyteller Anita Singleton-Prather, who is known as “The First Lady of Gullah,” will explain the Gullah history hourly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will also be a tent providing more information about the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Trail project.

The public will also be able to vote on their favorite artwork.

2Bros Coastal Cuisine food truck and Chilly Treats Ice Cream truck will be on site from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be a “Wet Paint” sale at Keziah Park between 4 – 6 p.m.

“The public has the opportunity to buy the artwork the painters have been doing for the last couple of days and they do that directly with the artists,” said Up Your Arts Co-organizer Mary Schnedetz.

If you’re an artist and would like to preregister to participate, go to UpYourArts.org. You can also go to Brunswick Community College (Southport location only) on Friday between 8 – 11 a.m. You can also register later that afternoon between 3 – 6 p.m. at Moore Street Market. You can register Saturday morning at Keziah Park between 8 – 11 a.m.