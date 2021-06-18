Wolfpack and Cavs latest ACC hopefuls at baseball title

(AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference’s latest chance to win a rare national championship in baseball is down to North Carolina State and Virginia.

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers both dug out of bad starts to make it to the College World Series. Each is vying to become only the third ACC team to claim the national championship.

- Advertisement -

Virginia won the national title in 2015. The league’s other title came from Wake Forest in 1955.

This marks the 10th time in 15 NCAA baseball tournaments that the ACC has had multiple teams in the College World Series.