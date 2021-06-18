WWAY welcomes new Sports Director, Jake Eichstaedt

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The WWAY News team officially has a new sports director.

Jake Eichstaedt made his debut on air Friday night at 6 p.m. Eichstaedt is from Manhattan Beach, CA, where he grew up as an athlete and fell in love with sports at a very early age. After graduating from Southern Methodist University, he went on to work in the Permian covering news and the heralded Friday Night Lights high school football.

Eichstaedt will be covering all sports in the Cape Fear, which he says he is very excited about. As a passionate story-teller, he hopes to bring more than just highlights to the sports sections of the WWAY broadcasts, and add some great local stories.

If you have any stories ideas, send him an email at jake@wwaytv3.com.