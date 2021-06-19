A nest is being built at the Cameron Art Museum . . . but not by birds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cameron Art Museum held a unique art experience Saturday on the museum grounds, creating a large nest out of different sized sticks.

The nest features a foundation of 25 chairs, with hundreds of twigs woven together into a circle.

Dozens of people turned out to help with the nest construction which took several hours to complete.

The artists behind the nest idea say the creation is meant to represent a nurturing environment for people of all ages.

“The public has been invited to participate,” artist Leatha Koefler said. “We’ve had toddlers in diapers and grandparents. It’s just been lots of fun seeing people participate in building the nest.”

The nest is scheduled to remain on the grounds of the museum for the next few weeks.