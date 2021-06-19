DA: Officers won’t face charges in Mooresville shooting

MOORESVILLE, NC (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says two police officers will not face criminal charges over the shooting death of a Mooresville man.

Friday, Randolph County District Attorney Andy Gregson had cleared the officers. He said they reasonably feared for their lives.

They had fired high-powered rifles at Chris Craven outside his home in August.

Craven was a parts department employee for Rick Hendrick’s NASCAR racing team.

His wife said earlier this month that Craven was having a mental health crisis and had complied with police commands. Gregson said the officers were informed that Craven had committed a domestic assault and was suicidal.

The prosecutor said both officers saw Craven pull out a pistol.