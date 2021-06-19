Jerusalema Dance attempting to raise money for student tutoring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of people turned out to Portia Hines park Saturday morning to take part in the Jerusalema Dance challenge for a good cause.

This was the launch of what organizer Rebecca Trammel hopes will become a city-wide craze over the coming months.

The simple dance is helping to raise money for tutors to help kids around the cape fear.

That’s something trammel says is a big need she has heard from many students in the area.

“I just was talking to the kids and I asked them about this school year and I said ‘what made it hard, what made it easy and what would make it better?'” Trammel said. “They were like ‘we need one-on-one help’. And I was like ‘We will make that happen’. Because we make dreams come true for kids.”

Trammel plans to organize a city-wide dance on August 28th to commemorate the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have A Dream’ speech.