Missing teen from New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teen.

16-year-old Raven Daniels​ was last seen Thursday at 7458 Thais Trail in Wilmington wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

- Advertisement -

Daniels is 5’ 05″, weighs 110 pounds with an average build, brown eyes, black braided long hair, and a scar under the right eye.

Daniels attends E. A. Laney High School.

Please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.