‘Our shelter is bursting’: North Myrtle Beach businesses sponsor pet adoption fees

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach is teaming up with shelters across South Carolina by participating in the statewide adoption event called Pick Me SC.

Adoption fees for adult cats and dogs adopted from The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach will be sponsored by area businesses: Anthony Green Real Estate, Murray Law, Elliot Coastal Living, Atlantic Heating & Cooling, Remax-Southern Shores and Anderson Brothers Bank. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, de-worming, flea preventative and micro-chipping.

The event takes place June 18 through June 27.

