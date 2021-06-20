8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

ATLANTA (AP) — Eight children in a van from a youth ranch for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate over the weekend — the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed a total of 13 lives in Alabama.

A man and his baby also died in the crash Saturday, another man and child died when a tree fell on their house, and a woman drowned.

The van belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains pelted much of northern Alabama and Georgia.

A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday in North Carolina.