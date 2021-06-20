Local residents react to Tropical Depression Claudette and its possible impact

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The impact Tropical Depression Claudette will have on the Cape Fear area is still unknown, with our coast expecting to see the worst of the storm.

Many people say they are concerned to see a storm like Tropical Depression Claudette headed our way, this early in hurricane season.

Some treating it as a warning to properly prepare for strong storms we might see this year.

“It is scary for a lot of people, because a lot of people don’t have that kind of protection, you know what I mean,” said Brenda Douglas, resident.

“This year is supposed to be pretty insane, I mean with the weather changing the way it is, all the time, you really can’t experience anything but just be prepared for anything that comes our way,” said Aaron Preusser, resident.

As Claudette draws near we’re going start to see bands and squalls or rain rotating in.

Residents are advised to remain weather aware as there is a chance tornados could spin up from the storm.