Missing teen from New Hanover County located safe

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — UPDATE: *Raven Daniels has been found*
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a missing teen.
16-year-old Raven Daniels was last seen Thursday at 7458 Thais Trail in Wilmington wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Daniels is 5’ 05″, weighs 110 pounds with an average build, brown eyes, black braided long hair, and a scar under the right eye.
Daniels attends E. A. Laney High School.
Please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.