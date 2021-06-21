6 summer events in the Wilmington area you can’t miss this year

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — Well, it’s official. Summer 2021 dropped late Sunday night, and what by all predictions will be an epic, event- and energy-filled summer in the Wilmington area — now that society has mostly opened back up from the coronavirus pandemic — is upon us.

The calendar has been filling up fast, but if I had to hone it down to just a half-dozen picks that will appeal to a wide swath of people, here are the six I’d go with.

The public’s first chance to see the new, 7,200-seat amphitheater and public park on Wilmington’s Northside will be on the Fourth of July. From 1-8 p.m., you’ll be able to listen to a variety of music from country to hip-hop by four area bands, check out some stand-up comedy, enjoy a beer garden, and just generally take in what should be a brand-new crown jewel on the Port City’s performing arts scene.

Read more here….