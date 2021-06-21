Bill for ‘increasing housing opportunities’ sees criticism from some Wilmington-area towns

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — A bill that would impact zoning regulations for single-family home districts by allowing middle housing opportunities such as townhouses has stalled after facing criticism from town leaders throughout North Carolina.

But according to an official representing one of the sponsors for Senate Bill 349/House Bill 401 titled “Increasing Housing Opportunities,” there’s still some life left for it. The aim of the bill is to provide options for more affordable housing by requiring municipalities to allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes and townhomes in any residential zoning district with water and sewer services.

Many towns and cities across the state passed resolutions stating that they don’t support it. Mayor Jeff Wenzel of Holly Ridge is one of the leaders opposed. The town recently passed a resolution against the bill.

Read more here….