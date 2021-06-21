Brunswick County passes budget for FY 2021-2022

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners has approved the budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
Commissioners unanimously voted in favor of the proposed budget during a meeting on Monday. There was a public hearing scheduled, but nobody spoke out against or in favor of any budget items.
Under the new budget, property tax rates will remain the same as last year. School spending will increase by 3.1 percent.
The county has created 22 additional staff positions in several departments, including the Building Inspections Office to keep up with new development.
Commission chair Randy Thompson says that new development allows property tax rates to remain low.
“The budget addressed a number of projects that needed to be funded to ensure that our infrastructure is one of the strongest infrastructures of any county in the state, and we’re doing a real good job of that,” Thompson said.
Commissioners also approved a raise for themselves, an increase of about $1,000 per year.
