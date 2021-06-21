Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project spots first nest on Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Crews on the morning turtle patrol in Carolina Beach spotted tracks in the sand that led to the first nest of the season on Monday morning around 6:00 am.

Judging by the tracks, officials say the eggs belong to a loggerhead, which is the most common type of turtle that lays eggs on the island.

- Advertisement -

A spokeswoman with the Pleasure Island Sea Turtle Project says this is pretty late in the season to spot the first nest, especially compared to their neighbors in Kure Beach where they’ve already located seven nests.

The incubation period is 50 to 60 days, expecting the eggs to hatch in mid-August.