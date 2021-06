WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fan favorite band ZZ Top is coming to Wilmington later this year, performing at the Wilson Center.

According to their website, ZZ Top is scheduled to perform on Saturday, November 20th at 7:30 pm.

The Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, and have been together for more than 45 years.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, you can visit the Wilson Center website.