Supreme Court rules unanimously against NCAA; Sen. Cullen calls for quick action

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled against the NCAA Monday, voting to affirm lower court rulings that found that antitrust law prevented the NCAA from restricting payments to athletes for items such as compensation for internships.

The justices rejected the NCAA’s argument that its players’ amateur status would be impossible to maintain if they could receive pay, even for education-related expenses.

This is another domino falling in collegiate athletes’ efforts to be compensated for things like likeness, name and imagery.

North Carolina Senator Wiley Nickel called on state legislative leaders to act quickly before North Carolina schools are left behind. 19 states have passed NIL laws, including five in the Southeast. Senator Nickel, along with Senators Lowe and Murdock authored SB 324 to allow student athletes to profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.

Senator Nickel responded to the court’s ruling: “Today’s Supreme Court ruling on college athlete compensation makes it clear the field is shifting in college athletics and North Carolina must act now to remain competitive with the rest of the country. The old system where student athletes had to play for the “love of the game” while the NCAA and universities reap huge profits off their hard work is quickly ending.”

Senator Nickel also l said, “Nineteen states have passed name, image, and likeness bills and six have laws that go into effect in July. Unless we act quickly, North Carolina schools will start losing key recruits to states like Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina who have signed name, image, and likeness bills into law.