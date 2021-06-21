Tropical system departs, but dangerous rip currents still possible, National Weather Service says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Even though the tropical weather system Claudette has moved away from the coast, swimmers still need to be aware of possibly dangerous ocean conditions, according to authorities.

Strong south to north longshore current and moderate RIP currents are expected, the National Weather Service said Monday morning.

Myrtle Beach authorities posted a double red flag advisory on Sunday as Claudette approached the coast, meaning no one was allowed into the ocean because of dangerous conditions.

