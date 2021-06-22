After months of work, repairs still needed at downtown Wilmington’s River Place

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — In recent months, the luxury apartments and condos at River Place, a long-awaited $80 million development on Wilmington’s riverfront, have turned into temporary construction sites as workers wearing safety vests and hard hats have repaired building-wide defects.
The remediation process is documented in photos on a Facebook page called River Place Repairs. The pictures show sheets of plastic and paper covering the windows, walls and countertops in a unit while workers cut through drywall to check for defects.
Each of the building’s 171 units, including 92 condos and 79 apartments, needed remediation to check for defects. The remediations began in late January, according to Lucien Ellison, a senior managing partner with East West Partners, the project’s developer. Ellison expects the remediation process to wrap up around mid-July, but it could take longer, depending on scheduling, he said.