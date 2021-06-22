After months of work, repairs still needed at downtown Wilmington’s River Place

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — In recent months, the luxury apartments and condos at River Place, a long-awaited $80 million development on Wilmington’s riverfront, have turned into temporary construction sites as workers wearing safety vests and hard hats have repaired building-wide defects.

The remediation process is documented in photos on a Facebook page called River Place Repairs. The pictures show sheets of plastic and paper covering the windows, walls and countertops in a unit while workers cut through drywall to check for defects.

- Advertisement -

Each of the building’s 171 units, including 92 condos and 79 apartments, needed remediation to check for defects. The remediations began in late January, according to Lucien Ellison, a senior managing partner with East West Partners, the project’s developer. Ellison expects the remediation process to wrap up around mid-July, but it could take longer, depending on scheduling, he said.

Read more here….