AMC Theatres celebrate cinema week with all you can eat popcorn

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In celebration of Cinema Week, AMC is firing up its popcorn machines and inviting guests to arrive hungry, as moviegoers can enjoy “All You Can Eat” popcorn with the purchase of any size popcorn beginning today.

The offer lasts through June 30th.

This promotion is available to all guests at all AMC locations nationwide and is one

of several promotions AMC is running during the first-ever Cinema Week, and industry celebration of movies on the big screen.

“Millions of moviegoers have already returned to AMC to enjoy exciting new blockbusters in the best way possible: on the big screen, with big sound and AMC’s big, comfortable seats,” said Elizabeth Frank, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer, AMC.

“And one of the things that we all missed the most about being at the movies was that irresistible movie theatre popcorn. What better way to celebrate AMC moviegoers and movies on the big screen than by our guests enjoying as much as they want of our AMC Perfectly Popcorn.”