BB&T Jamboree cancelled for third year in a row; new event scheduled in its place

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Multiple athletic directors in the Cape Fear confirm that for the second year in a row, the fan-favorite BB&T Jamboree will be cancelled due to COVID-19.

But it’s not all bad news for football lovers in the Cape Fear.

Coach Brett Hickman of West Brunswick High conformed to WWAY Tuesday that Whiteville, Laney, Wallace-Rose Hill, and his Trojans will try to replicate the event on the same day in Shallote on August 13, the same day the Jamboree was scheduled to happen.

Coach Hickman says details are still being ironed out, and that they will be following all rules from the NCHSAA regarding coronavirus restrictions.

New Hanover athletic director Keith Moore told StarNews Tuesday the Jamboree was canceled due to COVID-19 and the contact tracing required for that size of an event. Moore also said there was optimism two weeks ago that the Jamboree would happen with 30 percent capacity.

The BB&T Jamboree is an annual event that 10 teams usually use as their scrimmage to prepare for the football season. In recent years, the city of Wilmington’s four public high schools — Ashley, Hoggard, Laney, New Hanover — have been joined by the three schools in Brunswick County, as well as Whiteville, South Columbus and Wallace-Rose Hill.

BB&T also uses proceeds to fund scholarships. This would have been the 35th annual event, having now been cancelled twice because of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and also in 2019 due to severe weather.