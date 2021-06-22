Bill raising minimum NC marriage age to 16 keeps advancing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation to raise the minimum age for marriage in North Carolina from 14 to 16 has now cleared a House committee after getting Senate approval last month.

The measure also would prevent the young person’s spouse from being no more than four years older. And 16- and 17-year-olds would need either written parental consent or a judge’s order to marry.

Backers of the measure approved by a judiciary committee on Tuesday say that North Carolina has become a destination for out-of-state couples involving an underage partner because of its rules.

The legislation represents a compromise by some who wanted a minimum age of 18.