Board of Education votes ‘no confidence’ in member Judy Justice

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education voted in favor of a ‘no confidence’ motion against board member Judy Justice.

The resolution alleges Justice violated the code of ethics, accusing her of sharing information from closed sessions, among other complaints.

It passed in a four to three vote during a special meeting Tuesday. Chair Stefanie Adams, Vice Chair Nelson Beaulieu, and members Hugh McManus and Stephanie Kraybill voting in favor of it. Justice and members Stephanie Walker and Pete Wildeboer voted against it.

The no confidence vote will not remove Justice or change her role on the board.

Justice then made a motion to censure Adams, accusing Adams of using profanity against her in closed session. That motion failed five to two.

You can watch the full meeting here.