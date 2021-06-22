Commercial hub, housing proposed for developing part of New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (STARNEWS) — As work continues on the Military Cutoff Road extension, a developer is looking to capitalize on the area’s growth by bringing in businesses and housing.

Nearly 63 acres of land would be rezoned under a master plan development application submitted to New Hanover County by TDR-HL, LLC, a company that owns land at the intersection of Crooked Pine and Plantation roads at the end of Murrayville Road.

Eventually, the Military Cutoff extension and a service road will cut through the site. Both are currently under construction. The project – although bisected by the extension – will be developed as part of a single master planned development.

