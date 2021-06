TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Police in Tabor City are asking for help identifying a suspect in a bank robbery.

- Advertisement -

Police received a report about the robbery at the First Bank just after 9:00 am.

Witnesses say the suspect presented a note to the clerk, threatening to pull out a gun.

Law enforcement is asking for help identifying or finding the suspect in these photos.

If you recognize this man, you should contact Tabor City Police.