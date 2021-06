(CNN) — Retail giant Target is pledging to reach zero waste and emissions by 2040.

The company is calling their new sustainability strategy “Target Forward.”

In a news release, Target laid out three broad goals:

Design and elevate sustainable brands

Innovate to eliminate waste

Accelerate equity and opportunity

In addition to aiming to be a net zero company by 2040, Target wants to be market leader for inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences by 2030.