Tips to keeping your heart healthy at any age

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and Cape Fear Heart Associates Dr. George McLeod has tips to improve your heart health.

McLeod says exercising four to five times a week can significantly decrease your chance of heart disease.

But McLeod urges you not to wait, saying people of all ages can take preventative measures. And get creative, anything you can do to get your heart rate up is good.

“You significantly decrease your risk of ever developing high blood pressure or any of those kinds of issues, but you’re also conditioning your body to be able to notice when something’s wrong,” McLeod said.

For example, if you’re used to running a mile a day and suddenly you can’t do it anymore, your body is letting you know there may be an issue.